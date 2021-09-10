Friday, September 10 vs. Montgomery (TB): 6:35 PM CT: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (64-40, 1st, Overall AA-South, +8.5) vs.

Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (56-54), Overall AA South, -11.0)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-2, 2.86) vs. RHP Alex Valverde (2-4, 4.02)

Game #105 | Home Game #53

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Yesterday's Roster Moves:

RHP Sean McLaughlin reinstated from the 7-day Injured List

RHP Troy Bacon placed on the 7-day Injured List

Today's Promotions:

Kid's Backpack Giveaway: The first 500 kids, 14-and-under, will receive a backpack, courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Health.

Kids Run The Bases: Kids, 14-and-under, will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels.

Trustmark's $10,000 Dash For Cash: After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue their final homestand of 2021 on Thursday against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park Park. This is the 21st of 24 meetings between the clubs this season. The M-Braves are 15-5 against Montgomery this season and 11-4 at Trustmark Park. This is the first time that the M-Braves have had a winning record against the Rays affiliate since going 8-7 in 2011. The Biscuits lead the all-time series, 142-114.

WE'RE IN: The M-Braves lead Birmingham by 8.5 games, Chattanooga by 10.5 games, Pensacola and Montgomery by 11.0 games, and Rocket City by 11.5 games with nine to play. One Birmingham loss or M-Braves win would guarantee home-field advantage in the championship series.

- With Thursday night's win, the M-Braves clinched at least the 2-seed in the Championship series and the South Division title in the first season of the Double-A South. This will be the first postseason appearance for the M-Braves since 2016, and fifth overall. The M-Braves won the Southern League Championship in 2008 by beating the Carolina Mudcats in five games, 3-2.

M-BRAVES WIN FIFTH-STRAIGHT ON THURSDAY: The M-Braves won again Thursday, 4-3, over the Biscuits to take a 3-0 series advantage. The M-Braves set a new season-high with six doubles, including a pair by Trey Harris. His double in the fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie, and the M-Braves never gave up that lead. Alan Rangel was quality over 6.0 innings of three-run baseball, nine strikeouts, one walk in the victory. Sean McLaughlin and Daysbel Hernandez had holds with scoreless innings, and Brooks Wilson had his second-straight save, and fifth on the year.

JENISTA NAMED DOUBLE-A SOUTH POW: INF/OF Greyson Jenista was named Double-A South Player of the Week after finishing 5-for-10 with four home runs, six RBI, and five runs scored in Biloxi last week. Jenista had a career-high three home runs, and five RBI on September 2, matching the club record for homers in a game. He's currently homered five times in six games, and hit in eight of nine, batting .385 with five home runs, 10 RBI, and eight runs.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT: CJ Alexander has turned the corner offensively for the M-Braves. Over his last 17 games, the Cape Coral, FL native is batting .327, five doubles, two triples, two home runs, seven RBI, nine runs, and .979 OPS.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (98, 2017) with 136 in 104 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 8th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 88 home runs on the road, and a record 48 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves in 140 games. The Pearl City Bombers are averaging 1.31 HR/G, and are on pace for 148 in 113 games.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with six players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 18, Greyson Jenista has 18, Wendell Rijo has 15, CJ Alexand6er has 10 and Braden Shewmake has 11. Jalen Miller has nine. With one more home run, Langeliers will become just the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

- Prior to 2021, the M-Braves didn't have a seven-homer game. The feat has been done twice this season, on July 27 in Pensacola, and September 2 at Biloxi. The previous franchise record was five in a game (3x: 8/14/99 vs Orlando, 7/1/92 vs Knoxville, 9/3/04 vs West Tenn). The four home runs in an inning on July 27 matched the franchise record, tying the four-hit on 7/7/86 vs. Memphis.

WON 19 OF 23: The M-Braves have won 19 of 23 (five shutouts) since August 8, plus 11-2 in the last 13 road games. The M-Braves matched a club record with eight straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile.

BEATING GOOD TEAMS: The M-Braves are 42-22 vs. teams over .500, and 22-18 vs. below .500 clubs.

60 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite an 8-game losing streak, and no games for nine straight days, the M-Braves are 60-32 since May 19 (starting 4-8). The 60 wins are 2nd only to Akron in Double-A over that time.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-6 in August, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves went 14-13 in July after having the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

FIRST PLACE TEAM: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days, since June 24.

MVP CALIBER SEASON FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers leads the club with 19 home runs ranking 5th in the league, while is 7th in slugging at .482, and 10th in OPS at .822.

- Langeliers is 29-for-69 in catching opposing base stealers, 42%. His 29 caught stealings are 1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 70 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOPS IN PITCHING & DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, and are 2nd in Double-A baseball, and 4th in MiLB, with a 3.54 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 69 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and 3rd-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.60 ERA, 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 6th in MiLB. The bullpen has a 3.50 ERA, which ranks 3rd in Double-A, and 8th in MiLB. The M-Braves are T-1st in Double-A, and rank T-6th in MiLB with a .982 fielding percentage, 63 errors in 104 games, 3rd-fewest in all of MiLB.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .293 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his last 43 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF THE TOP 30 PROSPECTS: The squad features three of Atlanta's first-round selections. C Shea Langeliers (#9) and SS Braden Shewmake (#21) in 2019, and LHP Jared Shuster (25) in 2020. They represent the 2nd and 8th, and 9th-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers, Shewmake, and Shuster, RHP Spencer Strider (10), RHP Freddy Tarnok (12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#20), RHP Indigo Diaz (21), OF Trey Harris (24), OF Justin Dean (25), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (27), and INF Luke Waddell (29) are among Top-30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers - HR (5th, 19), Slugging (6th, .482), XBH (T-8th, 32), Total Bases (10th, 149)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 28), 3B (T-4th, 4), Runs (6th, 55), Walks (9th, 40)

Drew Lugbauer - OPS (10th, .810), HR (T-6th, 18), Slugging (9th, .473), Walks (10th, 39)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (7th, 48), Home Runs (T-6th, 18)

Trey Harris - Hits (9th, 83)

Brandon White - Saves (T-5th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (8th, 87.1), BAA (4th, .245), 9th in starts (17), WHIP (3rd, 1.25), ERA (2nd, 3.61)

