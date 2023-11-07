Fresno Grizzlies Welcome New Owner Diamond Baseball Holdings

FRESNO, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies today announced their sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). DBH will continue to bring best-in-class experiences and events to Grizzlies fans at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno, where the club will remain as the Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies under the existing leadership of President and General Manager, Derek Franks, and current front office staff. DBH plans to assume ownership from Fresno Sports & Events, LLC.

"We want to thank the City of Fresno, Mayor Jerry Dyer and the Fresno City Council for their support of this partnership and their commitment to stabilizing the franchise in Fresno for many years to come," said Michael Baker, Managing Partner of Fresno Sports & Events and current owner of the Grizzlies. "We are passing the torch to DBH, Derek and the staff with full confidence that they will preserve and celebrate the fan experience that defines the Grizzlies."

"I would like to thank Michael Baker and Fresno Sports & Events for their strong partnership and dedication to the Fresno Grizzlies," said Mayor of Fresno, Jerry Dyer. "We are excited to welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as they work to finalize this sale. Their investment, tenure and expertise in minor league baseball will greatly benefit both the Grizzlies, and our continued downtown revitalization."

Since first opening its gates in 2002, Chukchansi Park has earned a reputation as one of the most beautiful and modern Minor League sports facilities with views of the downtown skyline and Sierra Mountains. The park is also one of the most heavily utilized and versatile venues in Central California's San Joaquin Valley, hosting community events year-round, such as its renowned Taco Truck Throwdown, an annual food truck competition that began as a Grizzlies game day promotion, now in its 12th year as a full-day community event.

"I am so grateful to Michael and the team at Fresno Sports & Events for their leadership and vision," said Franks. "Our fans have enabled us to set the bar high for what minor league baseball means in Fresno and we're excited to partner with DBH to continue elevating the experiences we bring to the community."

"Our partnership with Fresno over the past three years has been a tremendous success and I'm excited for that to continue under Diamond Baseball Holdings," said Dick Monfort, Owner/Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Colorado Rockies.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Grizzlies to bolster what Derek and his team have successfully built in the Fresno community," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Our shared vision for bringing the absolute best in entertainment to the ballpark 365 days a year is one of many things that excites us most about the franchise along with continuing to grow our relationship with the Colorado Rockies, having recently entered into an agreement to purchase their Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

