Fresno Grizzlies Release 2023 Promotional Calendar

Fresno, CA - This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies released their 2023 promotional calendar in a prelude to the upcoming season. To coincide with the promotional schedule, the team also announced that all single game tickets will go on sale for the 2023 season Friday, February 24, at 10am. Highlighting the Grizzlies' schedule is the Home Opener on April 11 presented by Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau and the team's annual Independence Day Celebration and Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30. Out of the team's 66 home games, over half of the dates have a unique promotion tied to it with even more to be added later.

The Grizzlies' promotional calendar is rooted in fun, with a plethora of giveaways and special appearances that fans of all ages will enjoy. One of the early can't-miss promotions is a Valley Tribute Jersey giveaway presented by Healthy Fresno County for the first 1,500 fans on Saturday, April 15. That night will also include a special appearance by The Zooperstars. Other fan-favorite promotions returning to the calendar are Halfway to Halloween with a Grizzlies Tote Bag giveaway presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino on April 28, Star Wars Night featuring Friday Night Fireworks presented by Fresno Teachers Association & Central Valley Education Foundation on May 12, and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on September 9.

Some other key promotions announced this morning include the return of My Job Depends on Ag Night (May 16) and the Fresno Tacos, presented by Premier Valley Bank, (May 26), Fresno Tigers Tribute Night (with a Fresno Tigers Pennant giveaway) on June 16, and Famous Sitcom Night, which features an appearance from Leslie David Baker (Stanley from The Office) on September 8. As with previous years, every Friday night home matchup will include a post-game fireworks show with other season-long weekday promos set to be announced at a later date. The full 2023 promotional calendar can be viewed on the team's website.

"We are very proud of this season's promotional calendar and excited to bring a wide variety of entertainment and fun to Chukchansi Park in 2023," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "With baseball less than 50 days away, our entire staff is eager to welcome our incredible fanbase back to the ballpark when gates open on April 11."

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 with tickets starting at $12 and can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com. Other ticket packages and suite options are also available for purchase on the team's website or by calling the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office at 559-320- 8497.

