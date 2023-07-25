Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Inland Empire

The Grizzlies and 66ers start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm PT from San Manuel Stadium. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and 66ers RHP Joel Hurtado are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

ABOUT OUR LAST GAME: The Fresno Grizzlies (54-36, 18-6) dropped a 5-4 10-inning heartbreaker to the Modesto Nuts (44-46, 10-14) Sunday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno split the series with Modesto, ending their streak of six straight series wins. Four of the six games in the series were one-run games. The Grizzlies also saw their 11-game Sunday win streak conclude and suffered their first extra innings loss at home (4-1). Fresno still owns a Minor League-best 18-6 record in the second half, but fell to 21-7 in their last 28 games and 31-10 in their last 41 contests. The Grizzlies moved to 13-5 in July and 19-12 in one-run affairs (14-6 at home). Fresno played their first home game where the game was tied after six innings and lost their first home contest when leading after seven frames. Grizzlies' starter Gabriel Barbosa tossed a career-high six innings of one-run ball. Barbosa allowed five hits and one walk while fanning three.

INFO ABOUT INLAND EMPIRE: The Fresno Grizzlies and Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at San Manuel Stadium. This is the last of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first meeting this year in San Bernardino. The 66ers are the current affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and have been a part of the Angels system since 2011. Prior to teaming up with the Angels, the 66ers had ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers (1995-2000) and Seattle Mariners (1987-1994, 2001-2006) organizations. They were also the former Fresno Giants/Fresno Cardinals franchise. The 66ers are named after the historic U.S. Route 66 that runs through San Bernardino. Prior to the name change, the 66ers were known as the San Bernardino Stampede (1996-2002) and San Bernardino Spirit (1987-1995). The mascot for Inland Empire is Bernie, who is one of the only talking mascots in all of professional baseball. Bernie has been apart of the organization since 1999. The 66ers play at San Manuel Stadium and are owned by Elmore Sports Group.

BATTLE OF THE JULY HOME RUN KINGS: Grizzlies infielder Skyler Messinger and 66ers outfielder Jadiel Sanchez are tied for the California League lead in July home runs. Both players have smacked five clouts during the month and are amongst the league best offensively overall. Messinger is batting .328/.431/.721/1.152 over 16 games while Sanchez is hitting .364/.427/.682/1.109 over 17 games.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen nine bases this season, one in nine different games. Fresno is 9-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all nine games ending within four runs. Four of those nine games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 16 saves this season, putting him 10th all-time in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Next up for Agnos is Manny Aybar (9th all-time), who had 17 saves in 2003.

SECOND HALF SUCCESS: The Grizzlies have the best record in the second half among all Minor League teams at 18-6 (.750). The Hickory Crawdads (High-A, Texas Rangers) have the next best record at 17-6 (.739).

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 37% of their runs in innings 7-9 (193 runs of 519 total runs).

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 43 of the Grizzlies 90 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (48%). Fresno is 19-12 (14-6 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 26-17 in those games with a 19-8 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 18-7 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-2 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

SUNDAYS AND SERIES: The Grizzlies 11-game Sunday win streak ended on July 23rd against Modesto in extras. The streak lasted from May 7-July 16. That was tied for the longest win streak on a certain day since 2022 where the Grizzlies won 11 straight Tuesday games from April 19-June 28 and ended the season at 17-3 on Tuesdays. Fresno also saw their streak of six straight series wins come to an end on July 23rd. The Grizzlies have not lost a series since May 29-June 4 at San Jose (seven series overall).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (8-7), Red (25-11), Black & Gold (3-6), Gray (10-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (4-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JULY 26, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno RHP Anderson Pilar (1-1, 2.70) vs. Inland Empire LHP Mason Albright (8-4, 3.67)

JULY 27, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (6-4, 5.23) vs. Inland Empire RHP Fernando Guanare (3-1, 4.03)

JULY 28, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (2-3, 4.80) vs. Inland Empire LHP Leonard Garcia (3-3, 5.55)

JULY 29, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-1, 4.26) vs. Inland Empire RHP Walbert Urena (2-3, 6.61)

Transactions:

7/25: INF Jamari Baylor: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/25: INF Luis Mendez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/25: RHP Robinson Hernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/20: RHP Connor Staine: Reinstated from IL

7/14: RHP Tyler Hoffman: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Brady Hill: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/14: RHP Jordy Vargas: Placed on IL

7/14: RHP Jackson Cox: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Connor Staine: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/6: RHP Javier Ramos: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Dyan Jorge: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Ryan Ritter: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/3: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

