Fresno Grizzlies Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

Fresno, CA - This morning, the Colorado Rockies announced the Fresno Grizzlies Opening Day roster for the 2022 season. 16 pitchers and 14 position players have been assigned to Fresno, with six players returning from the 2021 regular season championship squad.

Also, six of the Rockies' top 30 prospects as listed by MLB.com will don the Grizzlies threads in 2022. The Rockies set the roster and are responsible for all the player transactions during the season.

Who to Watch in 2022:

#3 Ranked Prospect OF Benny Montgomery was selected by the Rockies in the 1st round (8th overall) of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Red Land High School in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. According to scouts, Montgomery is a plus-defender and speed threat with a high IQ and improving bat. Expect Montgomery to get the majority of his reps in center field.

#10 Ranked Prospect INF Adael Amador was one of the top shortstop prospects available in the 2019-20 international signing period.

Since signing in 2019, Amador has shown scouts a solid approach from both sides of the plate and good instincts/hands that can lead him to move around the infield.

#14 Ranked Prospect INF Warming Bernabel is back in Fresno after joining the Grizzlies in August of last season. The Dominican native put his talents on display during the Grizzlies playoff run, leading the team in hits and runs. He has also made multiple defensive web gems thanks to his great glove and arm.

#16 Ranked Prospect OF Yanquiel Fernandez is considered one of the premium power hitters in the Rockies system. After signing in 2019, Fernandez has shown scouts the ability to barrel the ball and hit for average. Scouts claim that his offensive profile is similar to former Grizzlies' OF/DH Yordan Alvarez.

#20 Ranked Prospect C Hunter Goodman was selected by the Rockies in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Memphis. Goodman is a polarizing prospect to scouts because of his hitting ability that he has shown in college and so far in professional baseball.

#24 Ranked Prospect OF Juan Guerrero signed initially as a shortstop but has shown insane potential since moving to the outfield in 2021. After two similar offensive seasons in pro ball and a change in position, the skies the limit for Guerrero.

RHP Case Williams joined the Grizzlies in the second half of last season after being dealt back to the Rockies from the Reds. Only 20 years young, Williams has a tremendous fastball and stature, making him a key cog in the rotation.

RHP Brayan Castillo could be one of the hardest throwing Grizzlies in 2022. The righty sizzles a fastball between 93-97 MPH while mixing in a depth slider and mid-80s changeup.

The Fresno Grizzlies open their 20th season in downtown Fresno by squaring off against the Stockton Ports on Friday, April 8. Opening Night will feature post-game fireworks, a magnet schedule giveaway, and one of the first chances to see the team's new video board and lights in action. Single game tickets, ticket packages and more are available for purchase at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by calling the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office at 559-320-8497.

