Freedom Win in 11 Innings over Otters

August 24, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Despite tying the game at three in the eighth inning Friday, the Evansville Otters couldn't push across the go-ahead run as the Florence Freedom took the series opener 6-3 in 11 innings.

In a game that was a pitcher's duel for most of the game, both offenses started to scratch and claw for runs in the latter part of the game.

Florence grabbed a 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, which Evansville equalized in the bottom of the sixth when Rob Calabrese scored from second on a throwing error by Florence catcher Ryan Rinsky.

After that fourth inning run, Otters starter Matt Quintana had a stretch of retiring 10 of the 12 next batters he faced.

The Otters' tying run in the sixth would be the only blemish on Scott Sebald's line for Florence. He went six innings, allowing one run on four hits. He would earn a no-decision.

The Otters would take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded hit by pitch to Keith Grieshaber and scoring Tanner Wetrich.

Quintana would be pulled in the middle of the eighth inning, giving way to reliever Abraham Almonte. Quintana pitching 7.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and struck out seven. He took a no-decision.

With two men on and two outs, Isaac Bernard hit a two-RBI double off Almonte, giving the Freedom a 3-2 lead.

The Otters tied the game at three in the bottom of the eighth as Elijah MacNamee scored on a pinch-hit infield single by Dakota Phillips.

The game remained tied at three until the 11th inning, forcing the international tie-breaker rule to come into effect.

With Brandon Pugh starting at second base, Austin Wobrock reached base on an error and Pugh advanced to third.

Connor Crane lined a two-RBI triple to give the Freedom a 5-3 lead off Otters reliever Cam Opp.

Luis Pintor followed with an RBI single, giving Florence a 6-3 advantage.

The Freedom and Jared Cheek retired the Otters in the bottom of the 11th inning to get the series-opening win.

Cheek got the win after going 2.1 innings in relief, moving his record to 1-1.

Cam Opp would be given the loss, dropping his record to 4-2.

Game two of the series will be Saturday at 6:35 p.m. from Bosse Field.

Broadcast coverage can be found on the radio at 91.5 WUEV-FM or WUEV.org or streamed on the Otters Digital Network via YouTube with Dave Nguyen (play-by-play) and Bill McKeon (analyst) on the call.

The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.

This coming weekend Aug. 24-25 features Star Wars Night on Saturday, and Sunday's game is presented by Parenting Time Center. For Star Wars Night, the Otters will be wearing themed-jerseys, which will be auctioned off throughout the game with proceeds benefiting the Arc of Evansville. There will also be fan-favorite characters in attendance for fans to interact with.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.