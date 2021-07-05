Franklin Tabbed for Two MiLB Weekly Honors

July 5, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release







Rome Braves outfielder Jesse Franklin V picked up two impressive honors on Monday. Along with being listed in MLB Pipeline's Prospect Team of the Week, Franklin was also named the High-A East Player of the Week for June 28-July 4.

Franklin has had a phenomenal first season of professional ball. After hitting sub-.200 in the month of May, the University of Michigan product kicked it into another gear in June. Franklin hit .338 in the month of June with eight homers, twelve runs scored and 19 runs batted in. He led the team in on-base percentage (.412), slugging (.757), and OPS (1.169). Franklin's offensive prowess helped Rome take five of six from Wilmington on the road last week.

The six-foot-one, 215-pound Franklin showed no signs of slowing down in the final week of June. During last week's road series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the 2020 third-round draft pick hit .381 with three doubles, one triple, and three homers. He scored five runs and tallied 11 RBI.

Here's what MLB's Jim Callis said of Franklin in his Prospect Team of the Week article:

"OF: Jesse Franklin, Rome Braves (High-A)

(Braves No. 15)

.381/.440/1.048, 6 G, 21 AB, 5 R, 8 H, 3 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 3 BB, 7 SO

Franklin missed the entire 2020 college season after breaking his collarbone in a skiing accident, but the third-round pick is making up for lost time. He paced all Top 30 prospects in RBIs last week and tied for the lead in extra-base hits (seven), including a double and a homer each in games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Batting .287/.343/.573 with 11 homers in 45 games, he's the only player in the High-A East who ranks in the top 10 in both extra-base knocks (24) and steals (12)."

The standout outfielder's scorching hot week also earned him the league's highest weekly honor, as he was named the High-A East Player of the Week. Currently ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the Braves farm system, Franklin had the tenth-highest batting average, twelfth-best on-base percentage, and second-highest slugging percentage and OPS in the league last week. Franklin also led the High-A East in home runs and RBIs in the six-game series in Wilmington.

Franklin's efforts led Rome to a series win in Wilmington. The Braves (29-23) took five of the six contests against the Blue Rocks. Rome returns to State Mutual Stadium on Tuesday, July 6 to start an eight-game series with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-18). This series presents a big opportunity for third-place Rome, who trails division-leading Bowling Green by five games in the High-A East South. First pitch in Floyd County is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 5, 2021

Franklin Tabbed for Two MiLB Weekly Honors - Rome Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.