Fran Riordan Returns as Manager of the Las Vegas Aviators for 2023 Campaign

January 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today, in conjunction with the A's Communications Department, that Fran Riordan will return for his sixth season as manager for the A's Triple-A affiliate for the 2023 season and his fifth season with the Aviators. Riordan is the 25th manager in the history of the Las Vegas franchise (1983 - 2019, 2021-22; 39 seasons). Riordan served as manager for the A's Triple-A affiliate in Nashville during the 2018 campaign.

The Aviators coaching staff was also announced as Bryan Corey was named pitching coach; Brian McArn returns as hitting coach and Todd Takayoshi was named assistant hitting coach. Shane Zdebiak returns as athletic trainer; Dave Comeau was named assistant athletic trainer and Matt Mosiman returns as sport performance coach.

Riordan (pronounced REAR-den), 47, has compiled 22 seasons overall in professional baseball and has been a member of the Oakland Athletics organization for the past eight seasons (2015-22).

He has compiled an overall managerial record over 21 seasons of 1,160-1,122 (.508). In 2022, the Aviators compiled an overall record of 71-79 (.473) and finished in third place in the PCL West Division.

"I'm really excited to get back to work at Las Vegas Ballpark." Fran Riordan said. "The fans, front office and community continue to make Las Vegas the best place in Minor League Baseball and I'm honored to be a part of such a great place!"

In 2021, he guided the Aviators to an overall record of 65-61 (.516) in Triple-A West (Western Division) and finished in third place. In 2020, with the Minor League Baseball season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Riordan worked with the Athletics' 60-man player pool at the team's alternate training site located in San Jose, California.

In 2019, he was named Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year and led Triple-A Las Vegas to the second-best record in the 16-team PCL (83-57, .593) and the Aviators captured the Pacific Southern Division Championship. Las Vegas returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and lost to Sacramento, 3-games-to-2, in the conference championship series. The 83-57 record marked a single-season franchise record for winning percentage at .593 (140-game season).

In 2018, he made his Triple-A debut as manager with the Nashville Sounds and compiled an overall record of 72-68 (.514) and finished in second place in the American Southern Division to the PCL and Triple-A National Champion, the Memphis Redbirds. Nashville compiled a PCL-best 15-game winning streak from July 29 - August 14.

In 2017, he compiled a record of 67-71 (.486) with Double-A Midland and his squad captured the Texas League Championship. The prior two seasons, he was the skipper of Single-A Beloit of the Midwest League.

Before joining the Oakland organization, Riordan spent four seasons as manager of the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League (2011-14). He led the team to two playoff berths and is the all-time Frontier League leader in wins with 625. He was a 2014 Frontier League Hall of Fame inductee. Prior to his time with Florence, he managed the Northern League's Lake County Fielders (2010) and Kalamazoo Kings for six seasons (2004-09), leading the Kings to the 2005 Frontier League title. He also served as player-manager in the Frontier League from 2000-02, leading the Richmond Roosters to back-to-back-league championships in 2001 and 2002.

The Virginia Beach native played seven seasons of professional baseball as a first baseman/outfielder (1997-2003) after playing college baseball at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania.

FRAN RIORDAN'S MANAGERIAL RECORD

YEAR, CLUB, LEAGUE, W-L, PCT., FINISH

2000: Dubois County, Frontier (Ind.), 35-47,.427, 5th

2001: Richmond, Frontier (Ind.), 49-35,.583, 2nd - League Champions

2002: Richmond, Frontier (Ind.), 53-31,.631, 2nd - League Champions

2004: Kalamazoo, Frontier (Ind.), 51-45, .531, 3rd

2005: Kalamazoo, Frontier (Ind.), 53-43, .552, 1st - League Champions

2006: Kalamazoo, Frontier (Ind.), 47-49, .490, 4th

2007: Kalamazoo, Frontier (Ind.), 51-45, .531, 3rd

2008: Kalamazoo, Frontier (Ind.), 60-36, .625, 1st - Lost League Finals

2009: Kalamazoo, Frontier (Ind.), 58-38, .604, 1st - Lost League Semifinals

2010: Lake County, Northern (Ind.), 41-59, .410, 7th

2011: Florence, Frontier (Ind.), 39-57, .406, 6th

2012: Florence, Frontier (Ind.), 57-39, .594, 2nd - Lost League Finals

2013: Florence, Frontier (Ind.), 53-43, .552, 3rd - Lost League Semifinals

2014: Florence, Frontier (Ind.), 41-55, .427, 5th

2015: Beloit, Midwest (A), 55-84, .396, 7th/5th

2016: Beloit, Midwest (A),59-80, .424, 6th/8th

2017: Midland, Texas (AA), 67-71, .486, 2nd/3rd - League Champions

2018: Nashville (AAA), Pacific Coast, 72-68, .514, 2nd

2019: Las Vegas (AAA), Pacific Coast, 83-57, .593, 1st - Lost League Semifinals

2020: Minor League Baseball season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Las Vegas (AAA), Triple-A West, 65-61, .519, 3rd

2022: Las Vegas (AAA), Pacific Coast, 71-79, .473, 3rd

TOTALS: Managerial Record (21 years):1,160-1,122, .508

Las Vegas Franchise All-Time Managers List (1983-2019, 2021-22):

1983, Harry Dunlop (83-60, .580)

1984-85, Bob Cluck (136-144, .486)

1986, Larry Bowa (80-62, .563, PCL Champions)

1987, Jack Krol (69-73, .486)

1988-89, Steve Smith (148-135, .523, '88 PCL Champions)

1990, Pat Kelly (58-86, .403)

1991-92, Jim Riggleman (139-145, .489)

1993-94, Russ Nixon (114-172, .399)

1995, Tim Flannery (61-83, .424)

1996-98, 2005-06, Jerry Royster (323-387, .455)

1999, Mike Ramsey (67-75, .472)

2000, Duane Espy (30-20, .600)

2000, Tony Franklin (43-50, .462)

2001, Rick Sofield (68-76, .472)

2002, Brad Mills (85-59, .590, PCL Manager of the Year)

2003, John Shoemaker (76-66, .535)

2004, Terry Kennedy (67-76, .469)

2007-08, Lorenzo Bundy (141-146, .491)

2009, Mike Basso (71-73, .493)

2010, Dan Rohn (66-78, .458)

2011-12, Marty Brown (150-137, .523)

2013-16, Wally Backman (309-267, .536) - 2014 PCL Manager of the Year

2017, Pedro Lopez (56-86, .394)

2018, Tony DeFrancesco (71-69, .507)

2019, Fran Riordan (83-57, .593, PCL Manager of the Year)

2020, Minor League Baseball season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021, Fran Riordan (65-61, .516)

2022, Fran Riordan (71-79, .473; career LV manager record: 218-197, .525)

Las Vegas Triple-A Affiliation History:

San Diego Padres, 18 seasons (1983-2000), 1,227-1,329 (.480), 7 playoff appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers, 8 seasons (2001-08), 561-586 (.489), 1 playoff appearance

Toronto Blue Jays, 4 seasons (2009-2012), 287-288 (.499), 0 playoff appearances

New York Mets, 6 seasons (2013-18), 436-422 (.508), 2 playoff appearances

Oakland Athletics, 3 seasons (2019, 2021 - present), 219-197 (.526), 1 playoff appearance

ALL-TIME RECORD: 2,730-2,822 (.492)

The Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators have captured the PCL Championship twice (1986 & 1988) and appeared in the playoffs 11 times (21-32 record, .396).

Bryan Corey enters his seventh season overall in the Athletics organization and his first season with Triple-A Las Vegas as pitching coach. He previously served as pitching coach at Single-A Stockton of the California League in 2022 and in 2018. In 2021, he served as assistant pitching rehab coordinator and was pitching coach for the rookie-level Arizona A's for the two prior seasons (2019-2020).

Prior to that, he spent two seasons as pitching coach at Short-Season, Single-A Vermont of the New York-Penn League

(2017) and Single-A Stockton (2018). He also served as a Four Corners scout for Milwaukee (2015-16) and a Major League Advance scout for Cleveland (2013-14).

Corey was originally drafted as a shortstop by Detroit in the 12th round of June 1993 First-Year Player Draft. He converted to a pitcher after two professional seasons. The right-hander spent the next 18 seasons on the mound and played in five Major League seasons with Arizona (1998), Los Angeles Dodgers (2002), Texas (2006), Boston (2006-08) and San Diego (2008). He was a member of the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox. He appeared in 91 career Major League games and posted a 4-4 record with a 5.13 ERA (98.1 IP/57 SO).

He was a member of the Las Vegas 51s, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for two seasons (2002-03). He appeared in 97 career games for the 51s and posted a 9-9 record in 144.2 innings pitched and struck out 79 batters.

Corey also played two seasons in Japan (2004, 2010), winning the Japan Series with Chiba Lotte during his second stint. Additionally, he pitched in both Korea and Taiwan before retiring after the 2012 season.

Brian McArn returns to Triple-A Las Vegas for his third season. He will serve as hitting coach for his second season with the Aviators and was the assistant hitting coach in 2021. In 2022, he completed his 24th season overall in the Oakland Athletics organization. He spent three seasons as hitting coach (2018-2020) for Single-A Stockton of the California League.

His minor league coaching career includes: three stints as hitting coach for Single-A Stockton of the California League for a total of seven seasons (2011-12, 2014-15, 2018-20); Double-A Midland of the Texas League hitting coach for four seasons (2004, 2013, 2016-17); Triple-A Sacramento of the Pacific Coast League for six seasons (2005-10); the A's former Single-A affiliate in Modesto of the California League where he served as hitting coach for six seasons (1998-2003).

Prior to joining the A's organization, he spent one season as the hitting coach for Single-A Vermont of the New York-Penn League. He has been a minor league coach for a total of 24 seasons and began his coaching career at American River Junior College in Sacramento, where he served as assistant coach.

McArn was selected by the Athletics in the 26th round of June 1991 First-Year Player Draft. He spent two seasons in the A's organization before injuries ended his career in 1992.

Todd Takayoshi enters his second season overall in the Athletics organization and his first season with Triple-A Las Vegas as assistant hitting coach. In 2022, he served as hitting coach for Double-A Midland of the Texas League. He previously served as hitting coach in the Cincinnati Reds organization for six seasons (2016-21). Prior to that, he was assistant minor league hitting coordinator with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2013-15. From 2002-12, Takayoshi served as a minor league hitting coach, catching coordinator, hitting coordinator and field coordinator with the Los Angeles Angels organization.

He attended University of Hawai'i at Mānoa for four seasons (1988-91). He then played professionally in the Angels organization for four seasons (1993-96) and for the Western League Reno Chukars for two seasons (1997-98).

Shane Zdebiak (pronounced Zah-deb-ee-ack) enters his third season with Triple-A Las Vegas. He served as athletic trainer in 2021; assistant athletic trainer in 2022 and will serve as athletic trainer in the 2023 season.

Before joining Las Vegas, he was named athletic trainer for Double-A Midland of the Texas League in 2020. He served as athletic trainer for Single-A Stockton of the California League for three seasons (2017-2019).

Prior to that, he was athletic trainer for Single-A Clinton in the Seattle Mariners organization in 2016 after serving as athletic trainer for Short-Season Everett from 2014-15, also in the Seattle system. Prior to joining the Mariners, he worked as the athletic trainer of the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the independent American Association from 2010-13 and two seasons with the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Zdebiak graduated from the University of Manitoba in 2009 with a B.A. in kinesiology and is certified as an athletic therapist through the Canadian Athletic Therapists' Association and as an athletic trainer through the National Athletic Trainers' Association Board of Certification.

Dave Comeau enters his first season as assistant athletic trainer with Triple-A Las Vegas. In 2022, he served as athletic trainer in the New York Yankees organization for rookie-level Florida Complex League Yankees. He spent the previous seven seasons in the Atlanta organization (2015-21). He served as athletic trainer for Florida Complex League Braves in 2021 and served as infection control prevention coordinator for the Braves' alternate site in 2020. He served four seasons as athletic trainer for Atlanta's Single-A affiliate (2016-19) and one season with the Braves rookie-level affiliate in 2015. He previously worked in the Boston organization in 2012 as an assistant athletic trainer for Single-A Salem.

He attended Endicott College in Beverly, Mass., where he received his B.S. in athletic training in 2006 and received his M.S. in injury prevention and performance enhancement from California University of Pennsylvania in 2015.

Matt Mosiman enters his second season with Triple-A Las Vegas as sport performance coach. He spent the 2021 campaign as sport performance coach with Double-A Midland of Double-A Central.

He spent the 2017 season with the Dominican Summer League A's and 2018-19 with Single-A Stockton of the California League.

Prior to joining the A's, Mosiman interned with Notre Dame, New Mexico State University and the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. A graduate of La Crosse, he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees from the institution.

The Aviators will open their 40th anniversary season (1983-2023) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Northern Nevada on Friday, March 31. The 2023 home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led the PCL in 2022 home attendance with a total of 518,221 for an average of 6,910 in 75 dates which included 11 sellouts.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

