FPHL Training Camp Opens Tomorrow

October 24, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The FPHL Hat Tricks open training camp tomorrow as head coach Dave MacIsaac starts preparations on the season and finalizing his roster.

MacIsaac will be bringing a handful of players from Free-Agent Tryout Camp into Main Camp to compete for spots on the Hat Tricks Opening Night roster.

The Hat Tricks open up their season on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Port Huron Prowlers inside Danbury Arena. The 2019-20 East Division Champion Hat Tricks will be honored before the game on Opening Night.

