Fourth Inning Fouls Otters in Loss to Wild Things

Evansville, Ind. - A seven run inning for the Washington Wild Things was too much for the Evansville Otters to overcome in a 7-1 defeat Sunday afternoon at Bosse Field, giving the Wild Things the opening series win.

The Wild Things scored seven runs in the fourth inning sending 12 batters to the plate. Andrew Czech's three run home run keyed the inning alongside three doubles.

The Otters bullpen held the Wild Things scoreless the remaining five innings. James Krick, Eric Foggo and John Beymer combined to hold Washington scoreless.

The Otters scored their lone run in the first inning. Noah Myers and Jeffrey Baez led off the inning with singles. After a double steal, Omar Reyes brought the run home with a fielder's choice RBI.

Myers and Baez both extended their hitting streaks to three games.

After a scheduled Monday off day, the Otters return to action on Tuesday night against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM CT from Bosse Field. This is the Titans first ever trip to Evansville.

Tickets are available for purchase by visiting evansvilleotters.com. Tuesday night is the first Fifth Third Family night of the season.

The game will be televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

