Forward Odjick Joins Dawgs

September 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that forward Tobias Odjick has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Odjick enters his third professional season this fall, appearing in 48 regular season FPHL games during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons for the Danbury Hat Tricks. During his time in Danbury, the five-foot-eleven forward had 19 goals and 28 assists in the regular season, plus seven goals and three assists in 14 career playoff games. Odjick helped Danbury en route to winning the 2023 Commissioner's Cup alongside of fellow Dawg John Macdonald and former Dawgs Kyle Gonzalez and Dmitry Kuznetsov. Prior to his professional career, the Kitigan Zibi, Quebec native played four seasons of junior hockey throughout various leagues in Canada, including the CCHL, QJHL, MJHL, and GMHL. Odjick's late father, Gino Odjick, played in over 600 NHL games over the span of 12 seasons.

"Tobias displayed an impressive blend of both skill and toughness during his time with Danbury," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Odjick. "Finding a player that can produce on the scoresheet while also maintaining that heavy, physical style of play is not always easy. We think that kind of player can make an impact for our team and are excited to see what he can do this year."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

