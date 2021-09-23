Forward Bobko Returning to Ice Bears

September 23, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed center Ilya Bobo to a PTO for the team's preseason camp in October. The 5'10", 182-pound Minsk, Belarus native played two games for Knoxville during the 2018-19 season, scoring one goal. He returns to East Tennessee after spending most of the past three seasons in the Belarusian Extraleague.

"Ilya made a really good hockey team in '18-19," said Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr. "I coached him in Ogden. His strength, his size, his experience now is going to be different. I think getting cut three years ago was a rude awakening for him. He has a chip on his shoulder now."

Bobko played junior hockey for the Ogden Mustangs in the WSHL from 2014-16. He also competed for the Belarus U20 team and spent some time in Russia during the '16-17 campaign.

The Ice Bears will hold their Free Agent Showcase at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Sept. 24 and 25. Preseason Camp will be held in October leading up to the Ice Bears' opening night on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Macon Mayhem.

