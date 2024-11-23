Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
November 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video
Anna Bagley records her first goal of the season in second-half stoppage time to give DC Power FC the 1-0 win on the road against Fort Lauderdale United FC.
