Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

November 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video







Anna Bagley records her first goal of the season in second-half stoppage time to give DC Power FC the 1-0 win on the road against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.