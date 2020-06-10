Former Woodchuck Nick Loftin Is 32nd Pick in the MLB Draft

June 10, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release







Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Nick Loftin

(Wisconsin Woodchucks, Credit: Jenny Ress) Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Nick Loftin(Wisconsin Woodchucks, Credit: Jenny Ress)

Wausau, WI - Nick Loftin, a junior shortstop at Baylor University, and a 2018 Wisconsin Woodchuck, was drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Loftin played infielder for the Woodchucks in 2018. He had a .253 batting average with ten doubles, three triples, two home runs, and 26 RBI. He had a .364 slugging percentage and a .311 on-base percentage with the 'Chucks.

At Baylor University, Loftin hit .313 with 34 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, and 92 RBI in three seasons. He posted a .481 slugging percentage and a .371 on-base percentage. His career honors include being named a 2020 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, 2020 Preseason All-American, 2019 First Team All-Big 12, and a Unanimous Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection in 2018. Loftin was also a member of the Team USA Collegiate National Team in 2019.

Loftin was the 32nd pick in the MLB Draft. He is originally from Corpus Christi, TX.

