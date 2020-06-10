Former Woodchuck Nick Loftin Is 32nd Pick in the MLB Draft

NFL, NBA, NHL stats



June 10, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release

Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Nick Loftin
Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Nick Loftin
(Wisconsin Woodchucks, Credit: Jenny Ress)

Wausau, WI - Nick Loftin, a junior shortstop at Baylor University, and a 2018 Wisconsin Woodchuck, was drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Loftin played infielder for the Woodchucks in 2018. He had a .253 batting average with ten doubles, three triples, two home runs, and 26 RBI. He had a .364 slugging percentage and a .311 on-base percentage with the 'Chucks.

At Baylor University, Loftin hit .313 with 34 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, and 92 RBI in three seasons. He posted a .481 slugging percentage and a .371 on-base percentage. His career honors include being named a 2020 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, 2020 Preseason All-American, 2019 First Team All-Big 12, and a Unanimous Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection in 2018. Loftin was also a member of the Team USA Collegiate National Team in 2019.

Loftin was the 32nd pick in the MLB Draft. He is originally from Corpus Christi, TX.




Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Nick Loftin
Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Nick Loftin
(Jenny Ress)		 Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Nick Loftin
Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Nick Loftin
(Jenny Ress)		  

