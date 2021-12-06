Former Timberjacks Pitcher Enshrined into National Baseball Hall of Fame

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club created lasting memories in 2021 as champions of the Pioneer League. However, the memories of professional baseball in the Garden City can be traced back to times well before the PaddleHeads ever took the field. In the year 1892, the Missoula Timberjacks would make their first appearance in Western Montana as a Class B minor league franchise. The franchise would later become a member of the Pioneer League in 1956 as an affiliate of the Washington Senators. The Timberjacks would enjoy their best season in 1958 finishing with a record of 70-59. That team would be led by manager Jack McKeon who would go on to win a World Series as manager of the Florida Marlins in 2003. That Timberjacks roster also featured a young pitching prospect by the name of Jim Kaat whom would go on to have a lasting career in the majors.

After appearing in Missoula, Kaat would soon begin a 25-year career in the Major Leagues spending time with five different franchises. It was a career that was not always in the limelight as the Michigan native would never lead the league in ERA. However, Kaat would go on to be named to 3 All-Star teams and did lead the league in wins with twenty-five during the 1966 season. He is also one of five pitchers in Major League history to pitch in twenty-five or more seasons. For those reasons, it was announced by the Golden Days Era Committee on Sunday that Kaat will be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022. In the process, Kaat also became the first former Missoula Minor League player to be selected into the Hall of Fame.

Kaat is scheduled to be officially inducted in Cooperstown at a ceremony on July 24, 2022, as a member of the Twins organization with which he spent most of his Major League career. He will become one of six members of the Minnesota Twins franchise to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in the process. An honor that Kaat felt he may never be able to attain.

"I really didn't think this day would ever come," Kaat said in an interview with MLB.com. "It comes as more of a gift to me, and I'm so appreciative of the guys that I played with and against that I think rewarded durability and dependability along with dominance, which the Hall of Fame usually rewards -- rightly so."

Kaat's major league career would span many decades as a member of the Twins, White Sox, Phillies, Yankees, and Cardinals. He would also become a World Series Champions in 1982 as a member of the Cardinals. But in many ways, much of this success would not be possible without his time spent in the minor leagues as a member of the Timberjacks back in 1958.

"Missoula was so pivotal in my career," Kaat told 406mtsports.com in an interview back in May of 2020. "I wasn't pitching very well when I started out that year and my record was like 1-4. Our manager Jack McKeon called me in and said 'kid you're going to go to the big leagues. You are going to pitch every 4 days. Don't worry about a thing.' He really put me in the right frame of mind. He was such a good influence."

