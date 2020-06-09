Former Royals F Chris Bala on Facebook/YouTube Today at 7:00 p.m.
June 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - Former Royals F Chris Bala (2005-07) is with us on YouTube and Facebook Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. chatting about his favorite stories from his time in Reading, what Berks County means to him and how the Covid-19 pandemic has forced him to adapt as the Head Coach of the boy's hockey program at The Hill School in Pottstown.
Facebook: https://bit.ly/BalaAlumni
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D3eljiQMKI
The Audio version of the show will be made available Wednesday a.m. as part of the Roaring 20's Podcast.
