Former Royals F Chris Bala on Facebook/YouTube Today at 7:00 p.m.

Reading, PA - Former Royals F Chris Bala (2005-07) is with us on YouTube and Facebook Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. chatting about his favorite stories from his time in Reading, what Berks County means to him and how the Covid-19 pandemic has forced him to adapt as the Head Coach of the boy's hockey program at The Hill School in Pottstown.

Facebook: https://bit.ly/BalaAlumni

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D3eljiQMKI

The Audio version of the show will be made available Wednesday a.m. as part of the Roaring 20's Podcast.

