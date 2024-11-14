Former Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year Villa Signs with Titans

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Alfredo Villa for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Villa, 27, joins the Titans after spending three terrific seasons in the Pioneer League to begin his professional career. Suiting up for the Missoula PaddleHeads in 2024, Villa made 19 appearances (18 starts, one in relief) going 9-2 over 102 innings of work, tossing to a 5.12 ERA - while striking out 114. Villa hurled seven or more innings on five occasions while giving his team ten quality starts.

Named a midseason all-star, Villa earned two Player of the Week nods, including July Pitcher of the Month - where he went 5-0 with an impressive 1.91 ERA, a league-low for all starting pitchers while recording 41 strikeouts in the process.

A product of Tucson, Arizona, Villa was a career 29-4 with a 3.74 ERA in 57 appearances (43 starts, 14 in relief) throughout his Pioneer League career - walking 97 and striking out 324. Villa also owns a lifetime 10.6 SO/9 in 274 innings of work.

The 6-foot right-hander put together a 2023 season for the ages with the PaddleHeads, becoming the first pitcher since 2000 to win the Triple Crown. In 18 starts, Villa was 13-1 with a 2.82 ERA - striking out 129 over 108.2 innings of work. With that, Villa was named to the league All-Star Team and earned Pitcher of the Year honours.

Before signing in Missoula, Villa made his professional debut during the 2022 season with the Grand Junction Rockies (now Jackalopes), winning the league title. That year, he was 7-1 with a 3.13 ERA - primarily pitching out of the bullpen. That same year, Villa graduated from Adams State University (Alamosa, Colorado) - appearing in 25 contests. The righty was a lifetime 11-8 with a 5.85 ERA over 143 innings from 2020-2022 at the collegiate level.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

