Former Phantom Sascha Boumedienne Picked by the Winnipeg Jets

June 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms YouTube Video







Boston University freshman defenseman and former Youngstown Phantom Sascha Boumedienne speaks after being selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2025 NHL Draft.







