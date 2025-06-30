Sports stats

Former Phantom Sascha Boumedienne Picked by the Winnipeg Jets

June 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Boston University freshman defenseman and former Youngstown Phantom Sascha Boumedienne speaks after being selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2025 NHL Draft.
