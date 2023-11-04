Former PaddleHeads Pitcher Zach Penrod Named to MLB Arizona Fall League All-Star Team

Missoula, MT. - Missoula PaddleHeads 2023 Left-Handed Starting Pitcher Zach Penrod has been named to the MLB Arizona Fall League American League All-Star Team. Penrod, now with the Boston Red Sox organization, will be one of 50 of baseball's top young players taking part in the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game. The All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, November 5th at 6pm MT time from Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona and will be televised LIVE on the MLB Network.

Penrod started this year with the Missoula PaddleHeads in the starting rotation. On August 17th, after being one of the top pitchers in the Pioneer League with an ERA of 2.98, the Boston Red Sox bought his contract from the PaddleHeads and he joined the Red Sox Minor League system. With Boston, Penrod was assigned to High A Greenville and continued his amazing season with a 2.18 ERA in 4 starts. His work in Greenville elevated him to high prospect status within the Red Sox organization and he was given the honor to play in MLB's Arizona Fall League as one of the top seven prospect representatives of the Red Sox. Again, Penrod has flourished with this new challenge and was dominant against some of the top prospects in Major League Baseball with a 1.29 ERA in four starts. His Fall League performance earned him the All-Star Team nod announced by MLB last night.

About MLB's Arizona Fall League:

The Arizona Fall League is a six team league that features seven top prospects from every Major League Team. The Arizona Fall League is designed to serve as a "finishing school" of the minor leagues for players, coaches, umpires, and aspiring employees. Approximately 50% of all players named to the MLB All-Star Game were alums of the Arizona Fall League. Some top names who played in the Arizona Fall League include Mike Trout, Gerrit Cole, and Max Scherzer.

The PaddleHeads are busy working on their 2024 roster. Look for exciting player signing announcements this month as the PaddleHeads look to continue their amazing streak of three consecutive years with the best record in all of Professional Baseball into 2024.

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise as the off season gets into full swing.

