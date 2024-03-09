Former NL MVP, Joey Votto Signs Minor League Deal with Blue Jays

March 9, 2024 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Blue Jays made it official on Saturday night, announcing the club has signed six-time National League All-Star Joey Votto to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training.

Votto, 40, had been looking for a team to give him a chance following shoulder surgery and a 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds where he led the NL in on-base percentage on seven different occasions and was named the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player after slashing .324/.424/.600 with 37 home runs and 113 RBI. In an interview with The Athletic following the signing with Toronto, Votto said he expects to start the 2024 season in the minor leagues and earn his way back to the Bigs.

The Bisons start the 2024 season at Sahlen Field with a three-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Opening Day is Friday, March 29 with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch.

"I am grateful that I am in tryout mode right now," Votto wrote to C. Trent Rosecarns of The Athletic. "This reminds me of when I was 18, flying down to Sarasota, Florida, to showcase and develop my skills as a new Cincinnati Red."

Votto grew up in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke and was a Blue Jays fan as a kid. He appeared in 65 games for the Reds in 2023, posting a .747 OPS with 20 extra-base hits and 38 RBI. The 6-2, 220 lb. left-handed hitter was selected by Cincinnati in the 2nd round of the 2002 First-Year Player Draft, eventually making his MLB debut for the club in 2007. The Toronto, ON, native has played his entire 17-year big league career in Cincinnati, batting .294 with 459 doubles, 22 triples, 356 home runs, 1,144 RBI, and a .920 OPS. Additionally, Votto has won seven James Tip O'Neill awards as the top Canadian in baseball, and a pair of Lou Marsh Trophies as Canada's top athlete (2010 & 2017).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 9, 2024

Former NL MVP, Joey Votto Signs Minor League Deal with Blue Jays - Buffalo Bisons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.