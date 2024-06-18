Former Braveheart Ben Rice Called up to Yankees

Worcester, MA - It was announced today that Former Worcester Braveheart Ben Rice has been promoted to the New York Yankees MLB Roster from Scranton-Wilkes Barre. Rice played for Worcester in 2019 where he won a Futures League Championship, and 2020 where he was named League MVP.

In 2019, Rice hit .392 in the regular season, and propelled the team to a championship which was capped off by his three-run home run against the Bristol Blues in the final game of the Futures League Championship Series. In 2020 after a Covid-shortened season with Dartmouth College, Rice returned to the Bravehearts and the Futures League, During his second season, he hit .350 with a league-leading 11 home runs.

He was also dubbed "Mr. Home Run Derby" after consecutive home run derby victories- a rule implemented by the Futures League where if the game is tied after 10 innings, it ends in a home run derby.

"Over all my years working for the Bravehearts, I haven't met another player more deserving of this opportunity," said Bravehearts Assistant General Manager Donny Porcaro. "Ben took every media interview, signed every autograph and said hello to every staff member during his time with Worcester. I'm pumped to see him shine at the next level."

"Ben was a true Braveheart and a pleasure to have for two summers in Worcester," said Bravehearts head coach Alex Dion, who coached Rice for two seasons. "He's an incredible talent who gets pure joy out of playing the game of baseball. I couldn't be happier for Ben. He's certainly earned this opportunity and we're all pulling for him in Worcester."

With the Ivy League cancelling both their 2020 and 2021 seasons, Rice was able to get on the Yankees radar after his 2020 Futures League MVP Campaign. After 30 at-bats in the Cape League in 2021, Rice was drafted in the 12th round by the Yankees.

Rice is also the Bravehearts Franchise-record holder for career batting average, at .360 and post-season RBI with 13.

"The Futures League acts as a platform for young, talented athletes like Ben to shine on a big stage," said Bravehearts President Matt Vaccaro. "Ben certainly made the most of his opportunities, and we're excited to cheer him on in the Majors."

Rice will make his Major League Debut tonight against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. He will join Aaron Civale (Tampa Bay Rays) and Josh Walker (New York Mets) as the other Bravehearts in the Bigs.

