Bravehearts Jump Ahead Late, Hold on to Beat Silver Knights

June 18, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Worcester Bravehearts News Release







Nashua, NH - Two 10th-inning runs lifted the Worcester Bravehearts to a 7-6 win over the Nashua Silver Knights at Holman Stadium Tuesday. Bravehearts right-hander Nick Coniglio (Northeastern) recorded the game's final out with the game-tying run on third base.

Nashua jumped out to an early lead, expanding its advantage to 5-0 in the 3rd inning when a throwing error plated two runs. But Worcester responded with three runs in the 4th to cut the deficit to two runs. After Dylan LaPointe (FAU) and Owen Pincince (New Haven) started the rally with no-out singles, LaPointe came home on a wild pitch, then Nathan Samii (Middlebury) drove a sacrifice fly to right and Tyler McCord (Amherst) plated another with a ground ball.

Leicester's Jack Lizewski (Eckerd), Worcester's Jake LeFrancois (UMass Lowell), and Owen Thank (Harvard) tossed four scoreless innings in relief of Shrewsbury's Ben Griffith (Binghamton). Then Charlton's Joey Rubin clocked his first home run of the season in the 7th to draw the 'Hearts within a run.

In the 8th, McCord grounded a run-scoring single to right field and evened the score 5-5, then Hopkinton's Josh Fischer (Wheaton) and Coniglio fired scoreless frames to send the game to an extra inning.

In the 10th, with an automatic runner placed on second, designated hitter CJ Egrie (Holy Cross) drilled an RBI double down the left field line, then scored on a wild pitch after stealing third to make the Worcester lead 7-5.

In the bottom half, Coniglio surrendered a one-out double to Nashua's Nate Kearney, which made the score 7-6, but bore down the record the final two outs, slamming the door after a groundout to second with the game-tying run on third.

Worcester (11-9) returns home to Fitton Field Wednesday for the front half of a two-game home stand. First pitch against the first-place Norwich Sea Unicorns is set for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.