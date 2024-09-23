Forge's 'Fearsome Five' Have the Hammers Leading CPL Shield Race I CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen

September 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

As Forge FC lead the race toward the CPL Shield, their key players are finding good form together at the right time. With four weeks left in the regular season, can the Hammers become the first team to win the CPL Shield and North Star Cup in the same season?

