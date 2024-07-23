Forge FC Bids Farewell to Triston Henry

July 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC announced Tuesday that goalkeeper Triston Henry has departed the club. The club would like to thank Triston for his dedication and contributions over the years.

"Triston played a significant role in our successes over the past five seasons and we would like to thank him for his commitment and the unforgettable moments he helped create," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director of Forge FC. "We wish Triston all the best in his future endeavours and know he will always be a part of the Forge family."

Henry, 30, joined during the club's inaugural season representing Forge for five seasons (2019-2023). During his tenure, Triston helped Forge FC secure four Canadian Premier League championships, amassing 142 appearances, recording 74 wins and 54 clean sheets. His exceptional performances earned him the CPL Goalkeeper of the Year award in both 2020 and 2023.

"I'd like to extend my greatest gratitude and appreciation to the fans, players, coaching staff, ownership, and the city of Hamilton," said Triston Henry, "It's been an amazing and successful 5 years with memories I will cherish forever. It is time for a new chapter, but, I wish the club and everyone involved nothing but the best. I will always call Tim Hortons Field home"

