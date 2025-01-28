Forge FC Announce the Return of Rezart Rama

January 28, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC announced Tuesday the return of defender Rezart Rama on a multi-year contract.

Rama is no stranger to Hamilton, having previously spent two seasons with Forge in 2022 and 2023. During his first stint, the six-foot-one defender made 54 appearances, scoring one goal and registering two assists while showcasing a ruthless mentality and exceptional defensive prowess. His contributions were instrumental in helping Forge secure back-to-back Canadian Premier League (CPL) Championships.

"We are delighted to welcome Rezart back to Forge FC," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Sporting Director and Head Coach, Forge FC. "Forge fans always know the value of Rezart's experience and winning mentality. He's proven to be a leader and a fierce competitor, and we're excited to have him back in Hamilton."

Following his successful time with Forge FC, Rama joined KF Egnatia in Albania, where he made 22 appearances, including earning minutes in UEFA Champions League and Europa Conference League qualifiers. While with KF Egnatia, he played a key role in the club's success, helping the team lift three domestic trophies.

Before his tenure with KF Egnatia and at Forge, Rama spent three seasons with English club Nottingham Forest FC from 2019 most notably recording 15 appearances and one assist in the 2021-22 season with the club's U-23 team in the English Premier League 2. Before his time in England, Rama honed his skills during a nine-year development period with Greek powerhouse Olympiacos from 2010 to 2019.

Born in Piraeus, Greece, Rama holds dual citizenship in Albania and Greece and has represented Albania at the youth international level, captaining the U-17 and U-19 national teams. His leadership and international experience make him a valuable asset both on and off the pitch.

