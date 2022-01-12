Food and Beverage Hosting Open Interview Day February 26

January 12, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings Food and Beverage Department are in search of highly motivated and customer-orientated employees to join their food and beverage team for the 2022 season! The Open Interview Day is Saturday, February 26 from 10 am - 2 pm.

The Red Wings will be hiring the following: concessions workers, picnic staff, suite attendants, suite runners, kitchen, and warehouse positions.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, and be fully vaccinated to apply. Interviews will be held at Frontier Field, visitors may park in the VIP parking lot and enter the facility through the Suites/Administrative Entrance adjacent to the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from January 12, 2022

Food and Beverage Hosting Open Interview Day February 26 - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.