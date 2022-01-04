Food & Beverage Now Hiring at BayCare Ballpark
January 4, 2022 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
BayCare Ballpark is hiring food and beverage staff for the 2022 Phillies Spring Training and Clearwater Threshers season.
Open positions include:
Cashiers
Food Runners
Food Preps
Cooks
Stand Leads
Warehouse Runners
Bartenders
For more information, please contact Assistant Food & Beverage Manager Justin Stone at 727-712-4401.
