Food & Beverage Hiring Events in January

CLEARWATER - The Philadelphia Phillies Florida Operations will be holding a four-day hiring event in January 2023.

Jan. 12, 2p-5p

Jan. 13, 11a-2p

Jan. 19, 2p-5p

Jan. 20 11a-2p

Interviews will be conducted on-site for seasonal Food & Beverage and Merchandise gameday positions during 2023 Phillies Spring Training and the Threshers summer seasons.

Positions available include stand leads, cooks, cashiers, bartenders, food prep, food runners, warehouse runners and merchandise associates.

BayCare Ballpark is located at 601 N. Old Coachman Rd. in Clearwater. Please contact Alyssa for more information.

Follow the links to schedules for Phillies Spring Training and Threshers summer season.

