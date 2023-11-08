Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Add Three to Front Office

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have hired three new full-time staff members in preparation for the 2024 Northwoods League season. Adonis Lee has been hired as Director of Ticket Sales, Drew Cowden joins the front office as Box Office Manager, and Jakob Petersen has been named Operations Manager.

Lee, a native of Chicago, Ill., is a graduate of Marian University in Fond du Lac. His sports experience includes sales roles with the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Sky, and Eastern Illinois University. Lee returns to Fond du Lac with exemplary relationship-building skills, where he will expand upon the Dock Spiders already strong community partnerships. In addition to his ticket sales role, he will use his professional development experience to lead the team's game day staffing efforts.

Cowden, originally from Covington, Wash., will graduate in December 2023 from Marian University in Fond du Lac with a degree in Sport and Recreation Management as well as Accounting. The 2024 season will mark Cowden's third year with the Dock Spiders and first as a full-time staff member. He worked as a game day staff member in 2022 and as the Retail/Accounting Intern in 2023. Cowden has also worked for the Marian University Athletic Department and currently coaches soccer at Fond du Lac High School.

Petersen, a native of Burlington, Wis., is a 2022 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a degree in Communications, along with a certificate in Business Analytics. The 2024 season will mark Petersen's third year with the organization and first as a full-time staff member. As a member of the Dock Spiders and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (the Dock Spiders partner club) game day staff, he spent time working in the Food and Beverage department, worked as a pitch clock operator, and was one of the club's official scorers for home games.

"We are extremely thrilled to add Adonis, Drew, and Jakob to the Dock Spiders front office staff," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "All three join us with a deep understanding of the Fond du Lac area and will help to expand upon our team's strong connection to the community."

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League plan on Memorial Day (May 29). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. For a limited time, each ticket package purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey.

