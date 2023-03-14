Focus on Fundamentals in Minor League Camp - March 14th Recap

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Phillies minor league camp returned in full swing on Tuesday, with drills and simulated games in constant rotation all morning on the Phillies complex in Clearwater. Pitchers got loose in the back bullpen, and hitters from around the system launched balls in batting practice throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

Justin Crawford, the 2022 17th overall pick who played five games for the Threshers in his first year as a pro, was among a group of left-handed hitters hitting around noon. He consistently made hard contact and excelled at lifting the ball in the air throughout his session. Matt Alifano, another 2022 Thresher, looked solid in the cage as well with good contact to all fields.

For some hitters, it was on to simulated games after morning cage work. Both players in the box and on the mound benefitted from getting into the game mindset in a practice setting as Phillies coaches and staff looked on and analyzed. Max Kuhns, signed to a minor league deal in the offseason, impressed in the early goings against his new teammates, coming back from a 3-1 count to earn a strikeout on a nasty slider on Richie Ashburn field.

Phillies hitters ironically had more success on Robin Roberts Field, with Leandro Pineda and 2021 second-round pick and Thresher Ethan Wilson getting back-to-back hits off of righty Matt Russell. Phillies minor leaguers will continue drills in camp this week before beginning live games on March 20th.

