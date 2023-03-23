Flying Squirrels' Opening Night at the Diamond Sold Out

March 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Individual tickets for Opening Night at The Diamond have sold out, the Richmond Flying Squirrels announced on Thursday. This year marks the 13th consecutive season the Flying Squirrels' opener has sold out, dating back to the franchise's start in 2010.

Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A is set for Friday, April 7 as the Flying Squirrels open the 2023 season against the Reading Fightin Phils.

Tickets remain available for the Flying Squirrels' other Opening Weekend games on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets.

"Squirrels fans have sold out Opening Night once again and this year faster than any other year than 2010, " Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We are very excited about April 7 and celebrating another season of making memories with Squirrels Nation. Thank you to the great front office staff who has worked tirelessly in preparation for not only April 7 but the entire 2023 season."

Actor and comedian Robert Wuhl, who starred in the classic baseball film "Bull Durham" and the hit HBO series "Arliss," will be at The Diamond to meet with fans and throw out the ceremonial first pitch on April 7. A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet packages are still available, which include an exclusive Robert Wuhl commemorative autograph card, an all-you-eat buffet in the Segra Picnic Zone and a field-level ticket for the game.

In 2022, the Flying Squirrels had Minor League Baseball's top Double-A total and average attendance for the first time in franchise history. For the year, 406,560 fans attended the Flying Squirrels' regular season games at The Diamond, as well as a playoff-record crowd of 9,159 fans for the team's Eastern League Southwest Division Series home game in September.

Tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 23, 2023

Flying Squirrels' Opening Night at the Diamond Sold Out - Richmond Flying Squirrels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.