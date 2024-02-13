Flying Squirrels Launching New Entertainment Team

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are seeking energetic, talented and creative performers to make up their new 2024 Squirrels Squad Entertainment Team. The Squirrels Squad's main role will be to enhance pre-game performances, between-inning promotions and elevate the overall gameday show.

Ideal candidates should have various performance skills including but not limited to acrobatics, dancing, singing, juggling, acting and more.

"It is our goal as an organization to continue to enhance the fan experience," Flying Squirrels Assistant General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. "We're excited about the opportunity to showcase some of the most talented performers in the Richmond region while elevating the entertainment experience at Squirrels games."

Members of the Squirrels Squad will perform in pre-game entertainment segments on field and on stage, assist in performing and planning skits with mascots Nutzy and Nutasha, assist Funn Bunch with between-inning promotions, perform as various characters and more.

Interested candidates age 16 and older can apply directly to join the Squirrels Squad Entertainment Team by clicking the link here. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply.

The Flying Squirrels will host auditions with select candidates on Tuesday, February 27 and Thursday, March 7. The auditions will be held at The Diamond from 4-6 p.m. on each date.

The Flying Squirrels return to action on Tuesday, April 9 at The Diamond to take on the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Opening Night group packages are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

