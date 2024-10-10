Flying Squirrels Hosting Annual 'Squirrel-O-Ween' on October 25

October 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host Squirrel-O-Ween, an annual Halloween celebration, at The Diamond on Friday, Oct. 25.

Squirrel-O-Ween 2024 driven by AAA Mid-Atlantic and supported by the Drug Enforcement Administration is a free event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Diamond.

Squirrel-O-Ween provides a safe and funn environment for children to trick-or-treat for free through the stadium. There will also be hayrides around the warning track of The Diamond's playing surface.

Everyone is encouraged to come out dressed up for a chance to win prizes in the Flying Squirrels' Halloween costume contests. Winners will be selected for "Squirrelliest", "Best Group," "Best Duo," "Scariest" and "Most Creative." The Flying Squirrels have also teamed up with Woofy Wellness Ranch for a "Dress like your Dog" Halloween costume contest with K9 prizes for the winners. Costume contest winners will be announced at 8 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels will be having a flash sale for fans to purchase individual-tickets to Opening Night on April 4, 2025 and the Independence Day Celebration on July 3, 2025 at the ticket booths located outside of The Diamond. This flash sale is in-person only for fans attending Squirrel-O-Ween.

Nutzy and Nutasha will be on hand to take pictures with fans. Food and drinks will be available for purchase in the concession stand on the first-base side of the stadium.

Free parking is available in the lots at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2025 season at The Diamond on Friday, April 4 against the Akron RubberDucks. Full-Season Memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 10, 2024

Flying Squirrels Hosting Annual 'Squirrel-O-Ween' on October 25 - Richmond Flying Squirrels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.