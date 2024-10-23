Flying Squirrels Announce Home Game Times for 2025 Season

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced game times for their 2025 home games on Wednesday afternoon.

The Flying Squirrels will host 69 home games next season beginning with Opening Night at The Diamond on Friday, April 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the Akron RubberDucks.

For home games in 2025, most weekday games (Tuesday-Friday) will begin at 6:35 p.m. Exclusions include Tuesday, April 15 (6:05 p.m.), Wednesday, April 16 (11:05 a.m.) and Wednesday, June 25 (12:05 p.m.). All Saturday home games will begin at 6:05 p.m.

From April through June, Sunday home games will begin at 1:35 p.m. The season finale on Sunday, September 14 will also start at 1:35 p.m.

In July and August, Sunday home games will begin at 5:05 p.m. and will feature a Summer Music Series. Those dates include July 20, July 27, August 17 and August 31. Additional details about the Summer Music Series, including a lineup of performers, will be announced at a later date.

"As we look forward to our transition to CarMax Park, we want to focus on providing an elevated fan experience at each and every home game. We're excited to start that process in 2025," Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer & General Manager Ben Rothrock said. "The game time adjustments for the upcoming season, particularly on Sundays in July and August when shade is at a premium, are part of that process as is the addition of a Summer Music Series prior to Sunday evening games."

STANDARD GAME TIMES

Tuesday-Friday: 6:35 p.m.

Saturday: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday: 1:35 p.m.

EXCEPTIONS

Tuesday, April 15 (6:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 16 (11:05 a.m.)

Wednesday, June 25 (12:05 p.m.)

Sunday, July 20 (5:05 p.m.)

Sunday, July 27 (5:05 p.m.)

Sunday, August 17 (5:05 p.m.)

Sunday, August 31 (5:05 p.m.)

Full-Season Memberships and Daily Clubs for the 2025 season are on sale now. An on-sale date for individual-game tickets for the 2025 Flying Squirrels season will be announced soon.

