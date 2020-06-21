Flickertails Sweep Saturday Doubleheader against Bull Moose

The Mandan Flickertails controlled Saturday's doubleheader against the Bismarck Bull Moose winning both games, despite both being tightly contested.

The Flickertails won game one of the weekend series 4-2 as they held on late to secure the win.

Arguably the story of the first game was pitching as the Flickertails had strong outings from their first two pitchers, Clark Candiotti and Mason Philley. The two pitchers delivered seven combined innings against the Bull Moose giving up only one run and four hits while tallying eight strikeouts.

Bull Moose starting pitcher Michael Ross allowed two runs in three and one third innings pitched. The Bull Moose bats didn't wake up until the sixth inning when they scored a run off a single by designated hitter Elijah Brum.

The bats were still a struggle for the Flickertails, striking out 14 times to Bull Moose pitchers.

The game came down to the wire late, however. Flickertails pitcher Justin Zamora entered in the eighth inning, looking to close out the game. The night got more difficult in the ninth inning, loading the bases with no outs. Flickertails skipper Kyle Mackinnon kept Zamora in the game, and the decision quickly resulted in an RBI-scoring double play - bringing the score to 4-2. A Calen Schwabe groundout to the Flickertails first baseman Brian Craven ended the Bull Moose rally.

The Flickertails carried their momentum into the doubleheader night game as they came alive at the plate.

Flickertails hitters lit up the Bull Moose pitching staff, winning the game 7-2. The orange and green totaled eight hits while getting some help from costly fielding errors by part of the Bull Moose defense.

The Bull Moose in the second game of the doubleheader couldn't find much luck at the plate getting stopped but the Flickertails pitching staff and terrific fielding, including stellar defense from their right side of the infield. The last stop of the game was made by a diving, dirt-laden Jake Hansen, which scored him the Fetzer Electric Play of the Doubleheader.

Despite the Tails' strong batting performance, the team struck out 12 times, bringing their two game total to 26 strikeouts.

Flickertail starting pitching Lucas Reid went six innings and got his first win of the season. Bull Moose pitcher Ike Buxton earned his first loss through his one inning of work.

The Bull Moose are still pursuing their first win of the season after falling to 0-4 on Saturday. The Moose will visit the Bismarck Larks on Monday. The Flickertails will take two days off before a rematch with the Bull Moose on Tuesday.

