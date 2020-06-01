Flickertails Move to Mandan

June 1, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





The Bismarck Larks have made big changes to their 2020 season. The biggest change is welcoming two other Northwoods League teams to the community, the Flickertails and Bull Moose. To eliminate travel, the three teams will each play a 48-game schedule against each other for a total of 72 games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.

"We've received a lot of enthusiasm about the two new teams, and I want to thank all of our fans for their excitement and enthusiasm of this innovative approach," John Bollinger, Larks general manager said. "We've also received a lot of comments from our Mandan fans and sponsors that they'd love to represent a team. We think they're right. Mandan should have a team."

Today, the Bismarck Larks are officially announcing the Mandan Flickertails.

"The Flickertails will be housed in Mandan, fed in Mandan and will proudly represent the Mandan community," Bollinger said. "Mandan fans can show their support by attending games with their family or business, cheer them on and wear the Mandan Flickertails logo proudly."

The Bismarck Bull Moose and Bismarck Larks will continue to be Bismarck teams.

"To our Bismarck fans, let the friendly rivalry begin! When you're not cheering on your Larks, let the Bismarck Bull Moose know you have their back," said Bollinger. "For just this summer, let's have fun with this and we'll see who's crowned champion at the end of the season!"

Tickets and merchandise for the Mandan Flickertails, Bismarck Bull Moose and Bismarck Larks are available now. To purchase tickets, sign up for the Priority List on their website or email [email protected]

With Governor Burgum's recent announcement that North Dakota has moved to the "Low Risk" category in regard to ND Smart Restart guidelines for large gatherings, the Larks are moving forward with June 15 as their Opening Day. The season will end on September 4.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.