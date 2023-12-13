Flex Packs & Family Passes Now Available

December 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Menomonee Falls, WI - It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to announce the return of our 2024 mini-game packages just in time for the holidays!

We have a few different packages to choose from that are perfect as last-second gifts or stocking stuffers:

It's the return of the Kwik Trip Flex Pack! There's nothing that screams "WISCONSIN" more than Kwik Trip and the Chinooks! Our four-pack was such a hit in 2023 that not only did we bring it back, we added a six-pack option! Enjoy the ultimate flexibility to attend any game, any time, and pick your preferred seats throughout the season. Don't miss out on the action - seize control of your game-day experience with Kwik Trip Flex Pack!

Kwik Trip Six Game Flex Pack - $70

Six (6) Reserved Grandstand Tickets valid at any Chinooks Home Game

$30 Kwik Trip Gift Card

10% merchandise discount at Chinooks Team Store

Free Chinooks Hat

Kwik Trip Four Game Flex Pack- $50

Four (4) Reserved Grandstand Tickets valid at any Chinooks Home Game

$20 Kwik Trip Gift Card

10% merchandise discount at Chinooks Team Store

We are also excited to bring back our Family Pass for the 2024 season. Score endless nights of fun with the Family Pass! For just $190, snag a deal valued at over $1,100! Crafted for your busy crew, this pass fits into your schedule, whether you attend 5 games or the full 36.

Family Pass - $190

Four general admission tickets to unlimited Chinooks home games

$35 for each additional member

10 free Kids Zone wristbands

Click Here to Purchase Your Mini Game Package

Tickets and packages can also be purchased by calling the Chinooks ticket office at 262-618-4659 or by stopping by our office in Menomonee Falls (N83 W13280 Leon Road) which is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. All home games take place at Moonlight Graham Field located on the campus of Concordia University Wisconsin.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 13, 2023

Flex Packs & Family Passes Now Available - Lakeshore Chinooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.