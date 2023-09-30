Five Royals Receive Invite to Phantoms Training Camp

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Saturday that five players signed to the club's 2023-24 roster received tryout invites to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp.

Phantoms Training Camp Invites from Reading:

Jake Kucharski, G

Kyle Olson, F

Devon Paliani, F

Shane Sellar, F

Trevor Thurston, D

Paliani registered 30 points (15g, 15a) and 61 penalty minutes in 64 regular season games with Reading in the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games where he added five points (2g, 3a) and 25 penalty minutes.

Sellar registered 39 points (18g, 21a) and 33 penalty minutes in 70 regular season games with Reading in the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals where he added three points (1g, 2a) and eight penalty minutes.

Kucharski, Olson and Thurston are among the seven new arrivals to the team for the 2023-24 season.

The Phantoms' Training Camp roster also includes four former Royals who appeared with the club in the 2022-23 season:

Adam Karashik, D

Nolan Maier, G

Mason Millman, D

Zayde Wisdom, F

The Phantoms officially open camp on Sunday morning at PPL Center.

The Royals are 28 days away from their Opening Night game against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena presented by Supportive Concepts For Families. Opening Night will feature a Pre-Game Block Party and Post-Game Firework show on Penn Street!

Fans can look for social media announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener by following the Royals on Facebook, Instagram and X!

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

