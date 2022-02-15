Five Beerfests, Carole Baskin & Jon Gries Appearances Highlight Mighty Mussels' 2022 Promo Countdown

February 15, 2022 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Beerfests, celebrity appearances, themed jerseys and more! The Mighty Mussels' countdown of the 2022 promotional schedule is fully underway on the club's various social media platforms.

The top three events and full promotional schedule will be announced on Thursday, February 17.

Below is a recap on the promotions that have already been introduced via social media:

No. 5 - Hulk Smash! Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond coming to Hammond Stadium (June 17)

As part of Minor League Baseball's initiative with Marvel, the Mighty Mussels will wear Hulk-themed jerseys on Friday, June 17. Spider-Man will be making an appearance and the special jerseys will be available for auction. Tickets Available Here

No. 6 - Big Cat Rescue Night with Carole Baskin (April 15)

Big Cat activist Carole Baskin will throw out the first pitch before the Mighty Mussels' game on Friday, April 15. The Mussels' players will wear tiger-themed jerseys which will be available for auction, with proceeds benefitting Big Cat Rescue. Tickets Available Here

No. 7 - Jon Gries Appearance (June 3)

The Mighty Mussels are excited to welcome Jon Gries (Napoleon Dynamite) to Hammond Stadium on Friday, June 3. Gries will be on hand to meet with fans and sign autographs during the Mussels' 7 p.m. game against the Tampa Tarpons. Tickets Available Here

No. 8 - Sheriff Softball Game, Dual Bobblehead Giveaway (July 16)

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has challenged legendary Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd to a softball game at Hammond Stadium. The "Battle of the Badges" will take place at Hammond Stadium on July 16 before the Mighty Mussels play the Clearwater Threshers.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a dual bobblehead of the sheriffs before the game. Tickets Available Here

No. 9 - Mussels Sprouts Kids Club / Easter Egg Hunt (April 16)

The Mussels Sprouts Kids' Club is coming back better than ever in 2022! Enrollment is open now to join the most exclusive group at Hammond Stadium - Mussels Sprouts!

For just $33, children 14 and under receive tickets to all 11 Sunday games, plus free giveaways, a t-shirt and more!

We are also calling all kids to join our on-field Easter Egg Hunt at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. To reserve seats for our Easter Egg Hunt, click here.

Call Gabby Miller at 239-533-7675 to reserve your Mussels Sprouts' spot today!

No. 10 - Mussels To Host Five-Part Beerfest Series

The Mighty Mussels are bringing back Beerfest in a big way! After two successful events last year, the Mussels are expanding to FIVE Beerfests in 2022 and are currently offering a special ticket package to reserve your spot today.

The following link will allow you to claim a spot at all five Beerfests for just $100. The day-of-game price will be $30, so the package saves each individual $50 for the year.

The Mussels' Beerfest series will feature over 50 different products, many of which are from local breweries right here in Southwest Florida.

Beerfest Dates (All Saturdays from 6-9pm): April 30, June 18, July 2, July 30, August 27

