Five Americans Join Practice Roster

September 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, that the football club has added five American players to the practice roster, including defensive backs Leonard Johnson and Jayden Price, receiver Reggie Brown, defensive lineman Mario Kendricks and running back Lorenzo Lingard.

Johnson, 26, previously suited up in four games for the Toronto Argonauts earlier this season, registering 24 defensive tackles. The 6'0, 195-pound native of Hayden, Alabama also spent time in the National Football League with the New York Giants (2023). Collegiately, Johnson played 47 games over four seasons at Duke University, registering 165 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, six interceptions, 24 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Price, 24, most recently spent time in the National Football League with the Atlanta Falcons (2024). The 6'0, 185-pound native of Derby, Kansas, suited up in 71 games over five seasons at North Dakota State University (2019-23), registering 107 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, three interceptions, 17 passes defended, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. Price also factored into the return game, posting 63 total punt returns for 910 yards with five touchdowns.

Brown, 25, most recently spent time with the National Football League's Kansas City Chiefs (2024). The 6'1, 195-pound native of Lakeland, Florida suited up in 45 games over his five seasons at James Maddison University (2019-23), registering 93 receptions for 1,686 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Kendricks, 23, most recently spent time in the National Football League with the Seattle Seahawks (2024) after signing with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent (2024). The 6'0, 300-pound native of Kissimmee, Florida, suited up in 56 games over five seasons at Virginia Tech, registering 67 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven quarterback sacks and three passes defended.

Lingard, 25, most recently spent time with the New York Giants (2024) after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2024) as an undrafted free agent. The 6-0, 205-pound native of Orange City, Florida finished his collegiate career at the University of Akron, where he suited up in 12 games in his lone season (2023) with the Zips, registering 143 carries for 641 yards with four touchdowns and 38 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns. Lingard also played 32 games over three seasons at the University of Florida (2020-22), where he posted 26 carries for 150 yards and one touchdown, while adding 3 receptions for 31 yards. He began his career at the University of Miami where he suited up in eight games over two seasons (2018-19), posting 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

