Fisher Cats Unveil 2022 Promo Schedule

Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) have unveiled their promotional schedule for the 2022 season, featuring 22 Atlas Fireworks shows, over a dozen giveaways, and several never-before-seen theme nights at Delta Dental Stadium. Single-game tickets go on sale on Monday, March 7 at 10 a.m.

Marquee promotional games include Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night, Star Wars Night, Manchester Chicken Tenders Night, Hockey Night in New Hampshire, Northwoods Law Night, and the debut of Benny the Bat Dog (In-Training) on May 13.

The highly anticipated Manchester Chicken Tenders Night now has an official date: Saturday, June 4. The Fisher Cats will celebrate the 1974 invention of the Chicken Tender with a one-night rebrand, wearing specialty jerseys and classic chicken tender hats (as voted by the fans) to honor Manchester's culinary history.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night comes to Delta Dental Stadium on Friday, June 17, featuring Marvel music, movie clips, and specialty Thor jerseys worn by the Fisher Cats.

Hockey Night in New Hampshire will celebrate the history of hockey in the Granite State on Friday, June 24 with Manchester Monarchs-inspired jerseys, a fan-voted mini stick giveaway, and celebrity appearances from Max the Monarch and former NHLers including Derek Bekar and Jeff Giuliano.

The ever-popular Northwoods Law Night returns on Friday, July 8, where fans can meet the stars of the hit TV Show Northwoods Law New Hampshire. Thanks to Northeast Delta Dental, the first 1,000 fans will receive a replica jersey, designed to match the conservation officers' uniforms.

Presented by Bellwether Community Credit Union, Star Wars Night strikes back on Saturday, July 23, returning to Delta Dental Stadium for the first time since 2019. Fans can blast off to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars characters, music, movie clips, an intergalactic Atlas Fireworks show and specialty Mandalorian Jerseys featuring Baby Yoda.

Minor League Baseball is unaffected by the lockout, and the Fisher Cats home opener is on schedule for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) at Delta Dental Stadium, with a magnet schedule giveaway from Eastern Propane & Oil and a spectacular postgame Atlas Fireworks show.

