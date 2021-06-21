Fisher Cats C Gabriel Moreno Named Player of the Week in Double-A Northeast League

Manchester, NH - New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) catcher Gabriel Moreno has been named Double-A Northeast League Player of the Week for the period of June 14-20.

Moreno, ranked No. 7 among Blue Jays prospects by MLB.com, hit .421 with 3 home runs and 10 runs batted in last week, including a grand slam on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old from Barquisimeto, Venezuela currently leads the league in batting average (.388), on-base percentage (.438), runs batted in (40), and OPS (1.128).

Moreno ranks eighth in the league with eight home runs, highlighted by a blast off the Hilton Garden Inn on June 5. He became the first Fisher Cat to hit a homer off the hotel since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2018.

This is New Hampshire's first Player of the Week honor in 2021.

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Fisher Cats hit the road for a six-game series against the Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) in Bowie, MD next Tuesday through Sunday.

They'll return home for a six-game Fourth of July Week series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) from June 29 - July 4 at Delta Dental Stadium. Fans can enjoy spectacular Atlas Fireworks Shows on Friday, July 2, Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4.

For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

