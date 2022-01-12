Fisher Cats Announce Game Times for 2022 Schedule

January 12, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) have announced game times for their 2022 schedule, starting with a 6:35 p.m. home opener on April 12, which features an Atlas Fireworks show and a magnet schedule giveaway from Eastern Propane & Oil.

To celebrate New Hampshire -- and the Granite State's universal area code -- the Fisher Cats will host 603 Night on June 3 (6/3) with a unique first pitch time of 6:03 p.m.

The team has also scheduled two weekday day games:

Tuesday, May 10 at 11:05 a.m. - STEM Day presented by SNHU

Wednesday, August 10 at 12:05 p.m. - Camp Day

Night games will begin at 6:35 p.m. from April 12 - June 16, and shift to 7:05 p.m. from June 17 - September 3. The final homestand of the season will return to first pitch times of 6:35 p.m. starting on September 13.

Each Sunday game is scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m., with Kids Run the Bases after the game.

A Fisher Cats promotional schedule featuring theme nights, giveaways, and much more will be released in the coming weeks.

Fisher Cats season tickets, group experiences, and mini plans are available now over the phone at (603) 641-2005 at NHFisherCats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from January 12, 2022

Fisher Cats Announce Game Times for 2022 Schedule - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.