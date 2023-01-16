Fish Fest Returns this Thursday

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Miami Marlins will host the second annual Fish Fest at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday, January 19 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. The fan fest event will bring Miami Marlins guests to Pensacola to meet fans, sign autographs, and participate in Q&A sessions as the Blue Wahoos prepare to defend their Southern League Championship in 2023.

The guest lineup has been announced for Fish Fest and it's LOADED with stars!

Blue Wahoos all-time single-season home run king Griffin Conine will be joined by top prospect catcherand 2022 Southern League champ Will Banfield. New Blue Wahoos hitting coach Matt Snyder will also be in attendance alongside special guest Jordan McCants, a Pensacola Catholic High School graduate who was drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2021!

All four guests will be available for autographs throughout the event and will participate in Q&A sessions hosted by broadcaster Erik Bremer! In addition, fans will also have the opportunity to play catch in the outfield, run the bases, and participate in children's games on the field. Team photographer Nino Mendez will be in attendance to take portrait photographs of fans in the locker room. Stadium concessions will be open serving fan-favorite foods and beverages. The Bait & Tackle Team Store will feature brand new merchandise and game used items from the 2022 season available for sale exclusively at the event.

