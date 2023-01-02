First National Field Renovation Is Successful

January 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - When the Beloit Sky Carp and First National Bank decided to form a partnership, the goal was to improve lives in our community. First National has a passion for taking on projects in the community that have a large and immediate impact.

Thanks in large measure to First National Bank and Trust, thousands of young baseball players will be able to play on a first-class field next summer at the Stateline Family YMCA Sports Complex.

The ability to impact young lives in a positive fashion led directly to the two organizations collaborating to renovate a youth baseball/softball field in the Stateline area.

Employees from First National played an integral role in the refurbished field, as they participated in the selection of the field, and put in the work on the field itself to see the project through to completion.

Over a two-week period, employees of both the Beloit Sky Carp and First National got their hands dirty, manicuring the field, replacing sod and giving the field a brand-new look.

"Our alignment with the Sky Carp strengthens our focus on our community family, our teamwork and our commitment to service," said David McCoy, President and CEO of FNBT. "Despite a weather delay, our employee volunteers enjoyed getting out of the office to work with the Sky Carp on this project. The result was amazing, and knowing we're impacting so many kids through the Stateline Family YMCA makes it well worth the effort."

Stateline Family YMCA Director Ann Hankins was pleased with the final result.

On behalf of the Stateline Family YMCA, we are so thankful for the time, energy and funds put forth by the Sky Carp and First National Bank into renovating Field 2 at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex," Hankins said. "We appreciate and applaud both the Sky Carp and First National Bank for recognizing the importance of investing in youth. We can't wait for young athletes in our community to improve fundamentals, practice sportsmanship and learn the value of teamwork on an improved field."

Field two at the complex will begin to see action when the baseball season begins in May. Thanks to the efforts of those at First National, Beloit has its very own field of dreams.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.â¯

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.â¯

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 2, 2023

First National Field Renovation Is Successful - Beloit Sky Carp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.