FireWolves Re-Sign Sam Firth to a Two-Year Contract

July 22, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a two-year contract with Forward Sam Firth, pending league approval.

Firth was a major contributor on offense for the FireWolves in his first season with the organization. His hard-working play away from the ball and his clutch goal scoring added much needed depth during Albany's run to the 2024 NLL Finals.

"Sam had a breakout year," said Albany FireWolves Head Coach and General Manager Glenn Clark. "His off-ball play and contributions to our offence were crucial to our success. Sam has earned his place as a regular in the NLL and I'm excited to see the trajectory of his career."

The Ottawa, ON native was originally drafted by the Georgia Swarm in 2020 before being traded to the Colorado Mammoth. Firth saw his initial action in the NLL championship series in 2022 where he scored his first career goal in game three to help lift the Mammoth to a title. Firth was traded to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs ahead of the 2023 season and compiled 18 total points on 6 goals and 12 assists in his first full season of NLL play. He was then acquired by the FireWolves in a trade last summer that brought him to the Capital Region.

Firth hit several career highs during the 2023-24 season. In the regular season, he produced a career high 47 points on 20 goals and 27 assists which was fifth on the team in scoring. In the playoffs, he contributed points in all five games and would score a career high 5 goals in Game 2 of the NLL Finals as the FireWolves fought to keep the series alive against the Buffalo Bandits. He finished the playoffs with 15 points on 8 goals and 7 assists.

