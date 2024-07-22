Warriors Re-Sign Forward Riley Loewen

July 22, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Riley Loewen on a one-year contract.

"Riley is a very responsible player who makes everyone around him better," said Malawsky. "He plays in the dirty areas in the middle of the floor. Riley is a pro in the truest sense of the word, on and off the floor. When we say good people make good teams, Riley exemplifies this."

Loewen, 34, played in 17 games for the Warriors in 2023.24, collecting 52 points (15-37-52), 45 loose balls, three caused turnovers, and one blocked shot. His 37 assists and 52 points were both career-highs, and ranked fourth and fifth on the Warriors, respectively.

The 6'2", 200lbs forward has played in 155 games across his NLL career, split between the Edmonton Rush, Saskatchewan Rush, Calgary Roughnecks, and Warriors, registering 381 points (143-238-381), 386 loose balls, 24 caused turnovers, and two blocked shots. In 14 career playoff games, he has contributed 26 points (9-17-26), 24 loose balls, and one caused turnover. He captured the Champions Cup in 2015 with the Edmonton Rush and the re-named National Lacrosse League Cup with the Calgary Roughnecks in 2019.

The Burnaby, B.C. native was originally drafted by the Edmonton Rush in the second round, 11th overall in the 2013 NLL Draft.

