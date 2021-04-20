Fightins to Host Talented High School Match-Ups

April 20, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - FirstEnergy Stadium will be the host to a week full of local high school games. These electric rivalries are set to be played at the professional Double-A ballpark of the Philadelphia Phillies. The R-Phils are excited to bring baseball back to Reading with homegrown talent debuting before Minor League Baseball returns. As always, America's Classic Ballpark will be full of exciting entertainment, ALL fans are encouraged to attend! With a large, outdoor venue, family and friends are invited to enjoy the ballpark.

Game Schedule

Fri, April 23 - Quakertown vs Pennridge Varsity and JV Doubleheader (4:30PM start)

Sat, April 24 - Wilson Southern vs. Wilson West 7th Grade (10AM), Wilson Southern vs. Wilson West 8th Grade (12:15PM), Wilson JV 2 vs. Octorara JV (3PM)

Mon, April 26 -Muhlenberg vs Governor Mifflin (6PM)

Tues, April 27 - Oley vs Hamburg High School (6PM)

Wed, April 28 - Wilson vs Governor Mifflin JV (4:15PM) & Varsity Doubleheader (7:00PM) sponsored by Golden Oaks Landscaping

Thurs, April 29 - Spring Ford vs Perkiomen Valley Varsity (6PM)

Fri, April 30 - Exeter vs Muhlenberg JV & Varsity Doubleheader (4:15PM start)

Mon, May 10 - Wyomissing vs Berks Catholic Doubleheader (4:15PM start)

Berks County Playoffs

Thurs, May 13 - High School Quarterfinals, Games 1 & 2

Mon, May 17 - High School Semi-finals

Wed, May 19 - High School Championship

All fans are encouraged to join us for these amateur baseball games at FirstEnergy Stadium. Our outdoor venue is extremely spacious, so you can ALL can attend safely! FirstEnergy Stadium is permitted to accommodate up to 5,000 fans in a 10,000-person stadium. Because of the size of this ballpark, and our ability to have up to 5,000 people safely spread throughout FirstEnergy Stadium, all those that want to attend will be able to do so!

Enjoy your local teams facing off as a prelude to the Fightin Phils 2021 season. These high schools will have the opportunity to compete and showcase their skills at the best ballpark in Berks County. Sit outside at the huge open-air location of America's Classic Ballpark with your friends and family. State guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing is highly recommended.

All games will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium! The Grand Slam Grill will be open for business. Select games will feature your favorite ballpark entertainment that you know and love. As always parking will be free, but admission fees will be dependent upon the game. All information will be posted on rphils.com/events.

FirstEnergy stadium is the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the home of the Reading Fightin Phils. The stadium is located at 1900 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from April 20, 2021

Fightins to Host Talented High School Match-Ups - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.