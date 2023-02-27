Fightins Job Fair, Anthem Tryouts, Season Ticket Pickups and Single Game Sales Set for March 4th

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to welcome fans to FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, March 4th for National Anthem tryouts, single-game ticket sales, season tickets pickup, and our biggest job fair yet!

The Fightin Phils Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m. -11 a.m. The Fightins are seeking part-time employees in various positions that feature flexible hours and a fun environment. Please join us at FirstEnergy Stadium for the opportunity to be a part of our team!

Prospective employees should be willing and able to work weeknights and weekends from April through early September. All applicants should be at least 16-years old and compensation will vary by position. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application in advance which can be found at rphils.com/jobs. Prospective employees should enter the Job Fair through the Brentwood Industries Team Store on the day of the event.

National anthem tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., with individual singers and performing groups welcome to audition to fill any available dates during the 2023 season. Registration will take place in the Brentwood Industries Team Store, with tryouts held on the Berks Commercial Roofing performance stage in Tompkins Bank Plaza. Many local talents, including Taylor Swift, have got their start through performing at America's Classic Ballpark.

Ticket pickups for season ticket and mini-plan holders will also be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The 2023 season will open on Tuesday, April 11th versus the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)! Please visit rphils.com or call 610-370-BALL for more information on various ticket packages and group outings.

Individual tickets are on sale starting March 3rd and our promotional schedule can be found on rphils.com. In addition to purchasing tickets over the phone or online, fans may also purchase tickets on Saturday, March 4 from the Customer's Bank Ticket Office from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

In conjunction with these events, the Fightins Brentwood Industries Team Store will be open from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and will offer a 20% to all who walk in and purchase merchandise.

There is a place for everyone in Baseballtown and we would love for you to be a part of our team for the 2023 season. Whether you want to help behind the scenes, entertain the crowd, or watch the action from on one of the best seats, we hope you join us at the ballpark on March 4th!

FirstEnergy Stadium is located at 1900 Centre Ave, Reading, PA 19605.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

