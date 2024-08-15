Fighting Saints Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints have released promotional themes and dates for the 2024-25 season. This season's full schedule features 30 home dates at ImOn Arena, highlighted by a season long celebration of the Fighting Saints' 15th Anniversary season as a Tier-1 franchise.

This season will also feature the return of 563 Nation Fridays for six Friday home games throughout the season, courtesy of Dubuque Fire Equipment.

Please note, all promotional dates are subject to change.

Single game, Flex Plan, and Group tickets are available now online, or by calling the Fighting Saints office at 563-583-6880.

